ODESSA - Tamae Barnett, 87 was born January 16, 1933 to Takakichi and Moto Negishi in Tokyo, Japan. She was a house wife who spent her life taking care of her family. As a child in Japan she dreamed of coming to America and learned to read, write and speak english in school. She became an American Citizen in 1977. She enjoyed cooking and feeding everyone who came to visit, listening to her Japanese records, singing, dancing and making everyone laugh.



She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She married her American Soldier January 9, 1956 and celebrated 64 years together.



She is survived by her husband Buddy Barnett, 3 children, Ruth Baggs & husband Billie of Odessa, Tim Barnett of El Segundo, CA and Terry Barnett of Odessa. 8 grandchildren, Rachel Romero & husband Adrian , Jason Barnett & wife Jennifer, Kristi Craig, Karri Morgan & husband Dustin, Tessa Conklin & husband Dustin all of Odessa, Chris Hedrick of Spring, TX, Tera Southard and Tyler Southard of Kernersville, NC. 15 great grandchildren and 1 great- great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents.



No Services will be held at this time.



