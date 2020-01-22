|
KERRVILLE,TX - Tamara Renae Graham (Grandma Honey), 59, of Kerrville, Texas passed from this life on January 18, 2020 in Kerrville. Tamara was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to parents, Kenneth Ray and Karen Rose (Hendrix) Murrell. Her family moved to Odessa, Texas in 1972, where she was a 1979 graduate of Permian High School (Mojo).
In 1982 her family moved to Kerrville and she married Jay Graham for 35 years. Their first daughter, Jaylynn, was born in 1984. They moved to Katy, Texas, in 1988 to be closer to family and Libbey was born in 1991. She was an active member at Katy First Baptist Church, especially in the choir and praise team. Tamara would embrace any musical opportunity and she had an angelical voice. She developed a passion for interior design and ended up opening her own business. Her many talents were recognized throughout the community and she was always willing to help in any way she could. Tamara also enjoyed gardening and spoiling her dachshund dogs, Gracie and Lottie.The family moved back to Kerrville in 2006 along with Tamara's parents to build their dream homes. Her faith and passion for music kept her engaged in the church community. Tamara was happiest when she was spending time with family, watching her grandchildren grow and traveling to unique places.
She was loved by all and will be missed by many. She is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Karen Rose Murrell, and dogs, Gracie and Lottie.Those left to cherish and honor her memory include daughters, Jaylynn Renae Perkins and husband Terry of Kerrville and Libbey Rose Vasquez and husband Matthew of Kerrville; former husband, Jay Graham; father, Kenneth Murrell of Kerrville; siblings, Danny Murrell and wife Luci of Houston, Texas, Steven Murrell and wife Trisha of Katy, Texas, and Kimberly Bramlett and husband Jim of Missouri City, Texas; along with her grandchildren, Archer Perkins, Ada, Abel and Atticus Vasquez. Visitation will be held at Kerrville Funeral Home, 1221 Junction Hwy. Kerrville, Texas on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 PM.Funeral Services will take place at 10 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church, 800 Jackson Rd, Kerrville, Texas with interment to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home (830) 895-5111.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 22, 2020