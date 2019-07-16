ODESSA - ODESSA - Tammie Rubio Castillo, 42, of Odessa, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. Tammie was born to Reyes and Mary Ellen Rubio on October 9, 1976 in Pecos, TX.



She graduated from Permian High School in 1995. Tammie married Jaime "Chato" Castillo on April 22, 2002.



She was a dedicated mother and wife who was full of life and loved to travel. A woman devoted to her Catholic faith. She was known to have the ability to bring family and friends together. She loved entertaining and never met a stranger.



Tammie is survived by her husband Jaime "Chato" Castillo, her two sons James Ryan and Josiah Castillo. Her parents, Reyes and Mary Ellen Rubio; her sister Tracy Gomez and Jaime Madrid; her brother Jacky Ray and Judy Rubio; her mother in law Graciela Rodriguez, her father in law Jose Castillo and Delma Martinez; her brother in law Joe Castillo; her sister in law Ashley Castillo. 10 nieces and nephews, lots of aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A viewing will be held on Monday, July 15 from 5 to 9pm and Tuesday, July 16 from 9am to 9pm. A Rosary will be held Monday and Tuesday at 7pm. Both will be at Frank Wilson Funeral Home.



Funeral Services will be at 2:30 PM, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church officiated by Father Mark Woodruff. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be: Jacky Ray Rubio, CJ Gomez, Josh Rubio, Michael Jimenez, Ruben Olivas, Giovanni Castillo, JP Sanchez, Anthony Rodriguez, Isayiene Castillo, and Evan Rubio. Published in Odessa American on July 16, 2019