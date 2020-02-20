|
ODESSA - Funeral services for Tammy Michelle Cawley, 52, of Midland, TX and formerly of Lovington, NM will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Kirby-Smith-Rogers Chapel with David Stewart officiating. Tammy was born on November 30, 1967 in Lovington, NM to James and Frances (Turner) Hillard and passed away in Odessa, TX on February 15, 2020. Tammy grew up in Lovington and attended school here, then went on to get her Associate's Degree at NMJC in Computer Science. Tammy used her knowledge in her work as a materials coordinator and trucking supervisor in the oilfield. She was very meticulous in her work and bossed those guys around and they all cared about her as she was tough, but fun to work with. She was a little bit ornery and liked teasing and laughing. She loved riding motorcycles and had her own at one time. Tammy really liked going fishing and camping and also liked collecting Coca-Cola mementos and going to garage sales. She was a great cook! Loving her family and her grandchildren was her passion and she truly loved being "Nana".
Preceding her in death was her dad, James Hillard and one daughter: Cynda Cawley.
Surviving her is her husband Randy Collis; one daughter: Kaylynn Cawley of Hutchinson, Kansas; her Mother: Frances Hillard of Lovington; four sisters: Denise Mower of Texas; Brandi Hillard of Hobbs, NM; Terry Hillard of Missouri; Tracey Harris of Lubbock, TX: and seven grandchildren: Zakary Hunter, Emily Hunter, Cruz Cawley, Max Pina, Dylen Moshier, Keagin Moshier and Joanna Cook and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday; February 19, 2020 from 2:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
