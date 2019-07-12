ODESSA - Tammy Ruth Bullock (nee Hudman) was born in Breckenridge, TX, on 23 November, 1963. She and her family moved to Crane shortly after, and she graduated from Crane High School in 1982.



She married Huey Pierce (Bud) Bullock on 4 March, 1995. They were married for 21 years until he preceded her in death in 2016.



Tammy loved to laugh, and her laugh was contagious. She was witty, and could make someone laugh without ever being cruel, due to her impeccable sense of dry wit. Tammy was kind and always willing to listen when her loved ones needed to talk; she was a fiercely protective mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend.



Tammy had one daughter, Shelby, of whom she was extraordinarily proud.



She is survived by her daughter, Shelby, mother Ann Hudman, and sisters Becky (Mark) Martin and Lesa (Roger) Linton, as well as two dogs, Atticus and Columbus. She had five nieces and nine great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bud, father, Fuzz Hudman, and great nephew, Jacob.



Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00pm on Friday, 12 July and funeral service will be at 2:00pm on Saturday, 13 July at Shaffer Nichols Funeral Home in Crane, TX.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home of Crane. Published in Odessa American on July 12, 2019