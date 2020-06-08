ODESSA - Tanner Ross Thomas passed away peacefully in his home on June 5, 2020 in Odessa, Tx. He was 28 years old.Tanner is survived by his grandmother Sharon Edge-Jenkins, mother Stacey Barham and her husband Brett, his brother Tucker Thomas, his sister Brandy Stapleton and husband Casey, uncles Scott Edge and wife Angela, Samuel Edge Jr, Robert Thomas and wife Donna, and Blayne Doubrava, his aunts Kim Gramaud and husband Andy, Sabrina Weiland and husband Terry, niece Brylee Tennison and nephew Cooper Tennison, Tanner's girlfriend Teenie Taylor, and numerous sweet cousins he loved very much. He was preceded in death by father Randy Thomas, maternal grandfather Samuel Edge Sr., and paternal grandmother Mary Holman.Tanner was born in Odessa Tx. On August 10, 1991. He graduated from Richard Milburn Academy. Tanner lived in Friendswood, Tx for eight years where he was a mechanic for Toyota before moving back to Odessa. and was very happy working at Sewell Ford in Odessa.Tanner was very loyal to his family and friends and if he loved you, he loved you deeply. He was funny and sweet and beautiful and will be greatly missed.Services will be held June 9th at 2:00 at Frank Wilson Funeral Home in Odessa.