FAYETTEVILLE ARKANSAS - Tanya was born in Hobbs, New Mexico on September 21, 1950 to Wilma (DeWees) Dusek and Ronald Moore, and passed away May 22, 2020. Her mother later married J.E. Turner who loved Tanya as his own daughter and she loved him as her own father. Oh, the stories they are telling again in Heaven! She was lucky enough to have Benjamin "Benny" Dusek as her stepfather and they spent hours talking about everything from lawnmower motors to Shitzus. She spent most of her life in Odessa, Texas but moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2008.Tanya was a member of Eastside Baptist Church in Fayetteville, AR.Tanya worked as a truck driver, hot shotter, and caregiver. There was nothing she couldn't do. But her favorite job was being a Granny!Tanya's hobbies included watching black and white TV shows; supporting the Oklahoma casino industry; and spending time with her family and friends. She made a friend everywhere she went and never met a stranger. She is truly "one of a kind".She is survived by her mother, Wilma, and stepfather Benny. Tanya is the older sister to Ronnie, Laurie, and Baxter. Tanya is a mother to Shannon Dewayne Berry, Kenny Lee Berry, Tamela Jean Sanders, Jessica Laurette (Berry) Royal, and Brandon Earl Tyler... and countless other "adopted" children! She is the best granny to Safari, Dustin, Tiff, TJ, Addi Grace, Lilly Faith, Jamie, Bradlee, Brennon, and Ben. She is also a great grandma and is Aunt Tanya to many wonderful nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, J.E. Turner; her daughter Tamela Sanders; her son Shannon Berry.Visitation will be Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 2 PM to 6 PM at Odessa Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10 AM at Odessa Funeral Home Chapel followed by burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens.