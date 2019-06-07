ODESSA - Teddy Lou Lewis, age 87, of Odessa, TX passed away on June 2, 2019 in Odessa.



A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 PM, Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating.



Teddy was born April 21, 1932 to Buddy and Lucille Jones. She attended school in Odessa and graduated from Odessa High School in 1948. She was a cheerleader.



Teddy worked for Shell Oil Company in Louisiana for 6 years and was a member of Desk and Derrick. She also worked for Aladdin Beauty College as a registrar for 10 years and her last adventure was working for Park Plaza Townhomes for 22 years as their manager. She loved every minute of it.



Mom loved to cook. She was very adventurous with her cooking, so at times we didn't know what we would be having. All was delish. Most of all she loved the holidays, cooking the best meals ever and giving gifts to the ones she loved so very much, especially her children and grandchildren.



Our Mom was the glue that held the family together. She will be so very much missed.



Teddy is preceded in death by her mother, Lucille Templeton and her brother, Don Jones.



She is survived by her daughter, Cheri D. Swingle; sons, Michael D. Cartwright, Robert B. Cartwright; grandchildren, Justin Cartwright and his wife, Sadie, Misti and Coby Crouch, Bridget and her husband Josh Castillo; great grandchildren, Calvin and Ruby Cartwright, Colton and Mackenzie Crouch and great granddaughter to be, Sophia.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardena and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com. Published in Odessa American on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary