Teddy Ray "Ted" Lewis

Teddy Ray "Ted" Lewis Obituary
ODESSA - Teddy Ray Lewis was born October 1st, 1930 in Collingsworth County to William Claude and Mayme (Carter) Lewis, and he entered the joy of his Lord's kingdom October 31st, 2019. Between those dates he lived fiercely, loved faithfully, and dealt honorably with all. Talking to him helped people understand who they were, and listening to him helped them understand who they could be, so it came as no surprise that he took up the teaching profession in 1967 at Odessa High School.

Teddy was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Herschel, his sister Doris Goad, his son Timothy, and his granddaughter Jennifer. He is survived by his wife Earlene, by his siblings Danny, Pat Terry, and Mildred Cummins, by his sons David, Mark, and Steve, his daughters in-law Cindy, Cecilia, Debra, and Jeanette, and by his seven grandchildren Joy, Michael, James, Mindy, Rebecca, Rachel, and Paige, and by his six great-grandchildren Alex, Amelia, Jacob, Emma, Chloe, and Logan.

A memorial service is scheduled at Odessa Bible Church (3901 Penbrook St. 79762) November 5th at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Bob Thayer officiating. Gifts to Odessa Bible Church, the , or other charities may be given in lieu of flowers.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 3, 2019
