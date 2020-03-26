Odessa American Obituaries
|
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-0991
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
livestreamed: text 432-385-9579 to obtain the link
Hubbard Kelly Funeral Services
View Map
Teresa Aguirre


1959 - 2020
Teresa Aguirre Obituary
ODESSA - Teresa Aguirre was peacefully called home the morning of Friday, March 20th as she entered Heaven's Gates at the age of 60.

Teresa Olivas was born May 9th, 1959 in Artesia, New Mexico. On July 15, 1993 Teresa married Elias T. Aguirre in Odessa, Texas and together they were blessed with three beautiful children, Angela, Elias Jr. and Natalia. Teresa was an active member at Mid-Cities church in Odessa. Between her family and church, Teresa found time to enthusiastically enjoy a career at the O.C. Sports Center and Career Center.

Teresa's trust in God and His Plan was unfailing. She formed deep bonds with people everywhere she went; not stopping at a bright hello, with a smile that always reached her eyes. She was characterized by trustworthiness, strength, bravery, compassion and had God given listening skills for all who needed an ear. Teresa was a safe place for so many: her husband, children, siblings, countless nieces and nephews, friends, members of her church, those who worked for her, and more. Now, Teresa rests with Our Heavenly Father, God above. It was a gift for those of us on earth to watch the way rooms brightened and souls lifted when she walked in.

Teresa is survived by her parents Manuel and Luisa Olivas; her husband, Elias Aguirre and three children Angela, Elias, and Natalia Aguirre; her stepdaughters Melissa and Dana Aguirre; her five grandchildren; her siblings Manuel Jr. Olivas, Cathy Cantu, Viola McLaughlin, Tomas Olivas, and Oscar Olivas.

She was predeceased by: Mary Frances Olivas (sister in law), Connie Olivas (aunt), Helen Marquez (aunt), Jesse Olivas (uncle), Nolberto Aguirre (father in law).

A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, March 26th at 10 a.m. to be officiated by Hubbard Kelly Funeral Services. Due to current restrictions the service will be streamed online. In order to virtually attend, you may text 432-385-9579 to obtain the link. With the current measures for public safety, a viewing will not be held or a gathering for the burial.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 26, 2020
