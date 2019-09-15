|
|
ODESSA - Terri Lynn Neithercutt Drake, 60, of Odessa, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident in Nolan County, Texas.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel with John Snider, minister of the Tarzan Church of Christ, officiating. Interment followed in the Bradshaw Cemetery under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Terri was born on February 13, 1959 in Lakehurst, New Jersey, to Carl and Lavern (Turnbow) Neithercutt. In 1977, she graduated from Permian High School in Odessa, Texas. Terri recently moved from California to Odessa, where she was employed at Walmart. Terri was a member of the Church of Christ. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed doing all types of crafts.
Terri was preceded in death by her grandparents; Landon H. and Clara L. Turnbow and Carl and Floy Neithercutt.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Maddox of Odessa and Dennis Drake of Fallbrook, California; her parents, Carl and Lavern Neithercutt of Odessa; two sisters, Connie Tate and husband Ernest of Abilene and Dedra Denney and husband Alan of Odessa; one niece, Keverly Reffner and husband Christopher of Weatherford, Texas; one nephew, Seth Tate and wife Tiffany of Spring, Texas; three great nephews, Camden, Connor and Kagan Reffner of Weatherford; two aunts, Betty Morris and husband Gale of Andrews, and Clara Walsh of Abilene; three uncles, Jimmy Turnbow and wife Polly of Hereford, Harold Turnbow and wife Brenda of Helotes, and Wayne Turnbow and wife Jackie of Abilene; and numerous cousins.
Serving as pallbearers were Fred Hallford, Jimmy Don Hallford, Benny Wayne Berry, James Minatra, Gary Wayne Minatra and Eddie Minatra.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Jerry Turnbow and Justin Thomson.
Family suggests memorials may be made to Gardendale Church of Christ, 4448 E. Morning Glory Rd., Gardendale, TX 79758.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 15, 2019