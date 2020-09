Or Copy this URL to Share

MIDLAND - Terry Bailey, 68, of Midland, died Friday, September 18, 2020, in Midland. Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am September 24, 2020, at Kelview Heights Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park Arrangements are by NALLEY PICKLE AND WELCH FUNERAL HOME(MIDLAND) of Midland.



