Terry M. Ragan-Ruiz
ODESSA - Terry M. Ragan-Ruiz, 56, of Odessa, passed from this life on August 7, 2020. She was born to the late Milton and Virginia Currier on March 3, 1964 in Odessa.

Terry never met a stranger and was a helper of people without expecting anything in return. She was a loving wife to her husband, Jovanni, for thirty-six years and a wonderful mother to her children, Matthew M. Ruiz and Rachael M. Ragan. Terry was a friend to many, always seeing the best in people, positive and uplifting. She will be so missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Jovanni Ruiz; son, Matthew Ruiz and daughter, Rachael M. Ragan.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published in Odessa American on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
