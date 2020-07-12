LUBBOCK - Thelma Arlene Burkhaulter, of Lubbock, TX, stepped peacefully into heaven on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the age of 76. She was born in Hobbs, New Mexico on July 5, 1943. Arlene is survived by her daughter, Kaye Maulden, and her husband, Max, of Odessa; and her son, Randy Burkhaulter, of Lubbock. Arlene is also survived by the following grandchildren: Tasha Garcia, Krista Smithson, Alanna Maulden, Kylee Burkhaulter, Caden Burkhaulter, and Audrey Burkhaulter; six great grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Nita Lee and her husband, Roy, of Odessa, Texas; and Virginia Shelton and her husband, Wayne, NewCastle, Colorado; and many other friends and family. There will be no funeral services, but a memorial service for Arlene will be planned, at a later date, for friends and family to share their many memories of Arlene's life.



