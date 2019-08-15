|
|
ODESSA - Thelma Jean (Payne) Pistole was born April 30, 1925 in Mertzon, Texas to Russel R. Payne and Willie Mae "Bill" (Ray) Payne. At the age of six, Jean, as she was known because her father lovingly called her "Jean girl," and her family moved to a ranch north of Fort Stockton, Texas, later moving into the city. She graduated from Fort Stockton High School in 1942 and attended John Tarleton College in Stephenville, Texas. During World War II, she returned to Fort Stockton where she worked as a stenographer at Gibbs Army Air Base until it closed in 1944. Always a worker, she worked at Pecos County State Bank as secretary to the bank's president.
In 1947 she married her husband Jack Pistole. After moving throughout west Texas, they settled back in Fort Stockton to raise their three children Russel Alan, Janet, and Jacquelyn. She was president of the Legal Secretaries Association, president of PTA association, and taught Sunday School at the Baptist Church while in Fort Stockton. She continued working for years as Deputy District Clerk and District Clerk until moving to Odessa, Texas in 1972. In 1973 she went to work at Strech Trucking Company as bookkeeper, continuing there until her retirement in 2005, at the age of 80.
After retiring, she joined Round Table Group at the First Baptist Church where she reviewed books and was invited to Midland and other Round Table Groups to share her reviews. She belonged to the West Texas Singles Group served as secretary and treasurer for several years where she loved line dancing and card and domino games. Jean excelled as a bridge player, achieving the Gold Life Master status. She joined the ACBL Bridge Association and served as President of Unit 209 on 2 different terms and local president and treasurer over the years. She passed her love of bridge to others as she taught many lessons and gained a host of great friends. Bridge took her on many trips to Las Vegas, Cancun, Tulsa, and other tournaments.
Jean's other talent was cooking. Her daddy said she was the best, fastest, and messiest. Over the years, he called her to come home and make her hot rolls. Every family dinner included her famous hot rolls, macaroni and cheese, and dressing at Thanksgiving and Christmas. She loved to have dinner parties and share her recipes. She treated her bridge friends every New Year with her Black-Eyed Pea stew party.
Family was very important to Jean. She cared for her mother before her passing and always saw herself as her daddy's girl. Jean only had her husband Jack for 38 years when he passed away in 1987 and lost her son to early death in 2005. Her daughters were her beautiful and loving caretakers. Her grandchildren she loved dearly. Family and friends were her joy.
Thelma Jean Pistole is survived by her two daughters Janet Fields (husband, David Fields) and Jacquelyn Venable, grandchildren Amy Livsey, Bobby Venable (wife, Amanda Venable), and Adam Venable (wife, Andrea Venable), great-granchildren Dalton Livsey, Deverie Livsey, Freya Venable, Oliver Venable, and Eloise Venable, great-great grandchildren Willow and Colton Livsey, and sister Bobbye Ray Kincaid. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Pistole and son, Russel Alan Pistole.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10 AM at First Baptist Church followed by interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank the Carla, Lavern, and Cynthia, the Visiting Angels, who were especially loving and cared for Jean for over a year.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 15, 2019