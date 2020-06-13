Theresa Rose (Couture) Hair
1925 - 2020
AUSTIN - Theresa Rose (Couture) Hair, 94, of Austin, died Monday, June 8, 2020, in Austin. Celebration of Life will be held at 6 PM on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Frank Wilson Funeral Directors. Graveside service will be Monday, June 15, 2020 at 12 PM (Noon) at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pastor Mike Bartlett is officiating. Arrangements are by Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors of Odessa.

Published in Odessa American on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
