FORT WORTH - Trey (Thomas) Barron III went home to glory on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Garden and Funeral Home in Odessa, Texas with a live feed virtual attendance option at www.sunsetodessa.com
. Pastor Tony Pitcox will be officiating. Trey was born in Lamesa, Texas on February 19, 1962 to Tommy Barron II and Margie (Mitchell) Barron. Trey attended Seminole High School. He married Shannon Tidwell on October 24, 1992 in Seminole, Texas. He was a self-described "jack of all trades" spending his professional career as a farmer, welder, engineer, and artist; but spent most of his career in the oil field. Trey was involved in Sandy Land antique tractor pulls, loved to cook for large crowds, was a natural born blacksmith and a mentor to many. Trey is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Tom and Marguerite Barron, and Durwood and Hulda Mitchell. Trey is survived by his wife, Shannon Barron; son, Tyler (Tyler) Barron; daughter, Samantha Barron Davis; sister, Becky (Joel) Sooter; nieces, Cassidy Sooter and Amanda Lanier; and grandchildren. Donations in memory of Trey can be made to the American Transplant Foundation at www.Americantransplantfoundation.org
. The family of Trey wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the medical staff of Medical Center Hospital of Odessa and the staff of Baylor, Scott and White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
.