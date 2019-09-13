|
|
ODESSA - Thomas "Lynn" Davis, age 81, on 9/11/2019 was excited to join a host of family and friends in heaven. Lynn was born December 13, 1937 in Gatesville, Texas to Raby "Doc" and Vera Davis. After graduating Jonesboro High School, he moved to Midland and attended Odessa College. Lynn was married to his high school sweetheart, Diane Wasleben, until her death in 1961. Working for Southwestern Paper Company in Lubbock, he met and married Patricia "Susie" Williams in 1962. Lynn and Susie moved their young family to Midland in 1964. In 1969, Lynn purchased Permian Printing and became a part of the Odessa community. The family lived in Midland until 1974 when they made a permanent move to Odessa.
Lynn was devoted to his family and sharing his faith with everyone. He loved people and loved talking to people. He was industrious and creative. He convinced many of the wonders of duct tape, electrical tape, paper towels, and flash lights, each being used for purposes both medical and mechanical. His practical Christmas gifts were anticipated by all. Any tool store was his "toy" store. He loved to sail with his family and golf with his buddies.
Lynn served 50 years in the Odessa Downtown Lions Club, served as President of the Odessa Symphony Association, member of the Gideons and served on many other volunteer boards.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raby & Vera Davis and wife Diane Wasleben.
He is survived by his wife Susie, son Jerry Davis and wife Jorjann of Midland, son Thomas Davis and wife Sonia of Chandler, Az, son Cody Davis and wife Ann of Odessa, daughter Carla Haston and husband Joe of Odessa, daughter Beth Davis of Ennis, TX and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and many friends who have become family through their hospitality and opening their home.
Graveside Service: 2:00 PM Friday September 13th
Tahoka Cemetery - Tahoka, Texas
Memorial Celebration: 3:00 PM Saturday September 14th
The Commons, First Baptist Church
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 13, 2019