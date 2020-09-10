PORT ARTHUR, TEXAS - Thurman Wayne Ray went home to rest in the arms of his Heavenly Father on the evening of September 5, 2020. There was not a kinder, gentler man to ever walk the earth. He loved the Lord with all his heart. He loved reading Westerns, especially those by Louis L'Amour. He loved animals and over the years many a stray cat or dog found their way into his heart and his home. He was always willing to lend a helping hand where it was needed. His greatest love was reserved for his wife Vicky and their 3 children. He was deeply loved by his grandchildren and great grandchildren who will forever miss their Grandpa and Papaw. He was born on July 27, 1931 in Electra Texas. He married Victoria Mae Eggenberg on July 15, 1950 in Electra, Texas. In 1967, Wayne moved his family from Electra to Odessa, Texas. They were faithful members of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. He worked for Mobile Oil Company for 41 years, retiring in 1992. In 2012, after the death of his beloved wife Victoria, he moved to Bridge City, Texas to be closer to his family in the later years of his life. He is survived by his sons Randy Wayne Ray and wife Kelly of Granger, Indiana; Terry Paul Ray and wife Patricia of Kilgore, Texas; daughter Cindy Ray Harvey and husband Tom of Bridge City, Texas; sister in law Amelia Ray of Snyder, TX; niece K'Ann Fletcher (Curtis) of Snyder, TX; nephew Greg Ray (Traci) of Fort Worth, TX. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Justin Ray (Starry) of Pittsburgh, PA; Ashley Perez of Canton, Ohio; Randi Amos (Daryl) of Gulf Breeze, FL; Andy Harvey (Claire) of Pflugerville, TX; Amy Crowl (Robert) of Georgetown, TX; Kelsey Marie Ray of Granger, IN; and Austin Wayne Ray of Granger, IN. He is also survived by 10 great grandchildren: Savannah Harvey, Liam Perez, Bruce Harvey, Alex Amos, Victoria Amos, Chaplin Wayne Crowl, Blithe Crowl, Emmalyn Ray, Ethan Perez, Henley Harvey. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Victoria Mae Eggenberg; mother Lily Nell Strange; father Jack Thurman Ray; stepmother Mary Ellen Brock Ray; and brothers Johnny Lee Ray and Donald Gene Ray. A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Old Electra Cemetery in Electra, Texas. Officiating will be Reverend Joe Coombes. Visitation will be held prior to the service, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Aulds Funeral Home in Electra. The family would like to thank the staff at Sabine Place Assisted Living Facility in Orange, TX and Bonne Vie Nursing Home in Port Arthur, TX for the care they provided for Wayne these last few years of his life and a special thanks to caregivers Deborah Bowman, Annette Watters, Brenda Ardion and Lisa Redeaux.



