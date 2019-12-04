|
ODESSA - Tiffany Polvon, 35, of Odessa, passed away on November 26, 2019 in Odessa.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 5-9 PM at Odessa Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2 PM with Pastor Zuniga of Kingdom Church officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Oscar Ybarra II, Dominiqu Ybarra, Dustin Baskett, David Hinojos, Cesar Salcido, and Ethan Polvon will serve as pallbearers.
Tiffany was born on April 2, 1984 in Odessa to Norma Carrillo and Oscar Ybarra. She attended school in Odessa and graduated from OHS. She married Fabian Polvon on November 26, 2002 in Odessa. She worked as a plan reviewer for the Department of Transportation.
Tiffany enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting and kickboxing. She was an animal lover, especially her shi-tzu, Que-T.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Santiago and Sofia Hinojos.
Tiffany is survived by her husband, Fabian Polvon; daughter, Alicia Polvon; son, Diego Polvon; brothers, Oscar Ybarra II and Dominiqu Ybarra; sister, Marissa Ybarra; mother, Norma Carrillo and father and step mother, Oscar and Michelle Ybarra.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 4, 2019