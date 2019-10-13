Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Timmy Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timmy Joe "Poppy" Daniels

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timmy Joe "Poppy" Daniels Obituary
ODESSA - Timmy Joe "Poppy" Daniels was born in Odessa on March 10, 1965 to Harvey G. Daniels and Jeannie (Reeves) Moses. At age 54, he passed away unexpectedly due to a vehicle accident in West Odessa on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Poppy was on his cherished bike and died doing what he loved.

Poppy was the hardest worker around and worked as a pumper for J. Cleo Thompson Petroleum. He had a huge heart and was always helping everyone. There was never a boring day with Poppy around. He loved fishing and running trot lines and had a passion for motorcycles. Poppy lived for his family, and especially loved his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his love and memory are his wife of over 34 years: Mary Daniels; parents: Harvey Daniels and Jeannie Moses; son: Mark Daniels and fiance Nicole; daughter: Regina Daniels Urquidez and husband Alex; brothers: Mason Daniels and wife Amy, Harvey Doug Daniels and wife Michelle, and Kevin Kinklear and wife Sheila; sister: Tamara Daniels and husband Tim; and grandchildren: Yazmine, Nivaya, Roman, Brooke, Bella, Jayda, Nylah, Gavyn, and Aspyn.

He is preceded in death by his step-father: Ronald Moses and grandmother: Rita Reeves.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Acres West Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Those coming to the service are encouraged to come on their bikes if they are able.

Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West and condolences may be sent to the family online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now