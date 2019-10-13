|
ODESSA - Timmy Joe "Poppy" Daniels was born in Odessa on March 10, 1965 to Harvey G. Daniels and Jeannie (Reeves) Moses. At age 54, he passed away unexpectedly due to a vehicle accident in West Odessa on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Poppy was on his cherished bike and died doing what he loved.
Poppy was the hardest worker around and worked as a pumper for J. Cleo Thompson Petroleum. He had a huge heart and was always helping everyone. There was never a boring day with Poppy around. He loved fishing and running trot lines and had a passion for motorcycles. Poppy lived for his family, and especially loved his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his love and memory are his wife of over 34 years: Mary Daniels; parents: Harvey Daniels and Jeannie Moses; son: Mark Daniels and fiance Nicole; daughter: Regina Daniels Urquidez and husband Alex; brothers: Mason Daniels and wife Amy, Harvey Doug Daniels and wife Michelle, and Kevin Kinklear and wife Sheila; sister: Tamara Daniels and husband Tim; and grandchildren: Yazmine, Nivaya, Roman, Brooke, Bella, Jayda, Nylah, Gavyn, and Aspyn.
He is preceded in death by his step-father: Ronald Moses and grandmother: Rita Reeves.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Acres West Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Those coming to the service are encouraged to come on their bikes if they are able.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West and condolences may be sent to the family online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 13, 2019