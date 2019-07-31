Home

Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Poteau Cemetery
Poteau, OK
Tom Andrew Goforth


1956 - 2019
Tom Andrew Goforth Obituary
MIDLAND - Tom Andrew Goforth, 62 of Midland, Texas, passed away on July 24, 2019. Services will be at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel at 3800 N. Big Spring St., Midland, Texas. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Poteau Cemetery in Poteau, OK.

Tom was born on September 2, 1956 in Covina, California to Clinton and Alma Goforth. He grew up in San Dimas, California. He attended Mount San Antonio College, where he received an Associate in Arts degree. He began a career as a Radiology Technician. He was employed at Baylor Scott & White Hospital when he moved to Plano, Texas in 1994. He went on to get an Associate of Science degree from Collin County Community College in order to pursue his dream of becoming a Physician Assistant. He graduated from Texas Tech Health Sciences Center with a Master of Physician Assistant Studies in 2005. He has since worked for a variety of health providers in the Midland-Odessa region. He was most recently employed by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

In 1993, he married Lisa Anne Carrington in La Habra, California. They lived in Huntington Beach, California before relocating to Plano, Texas and subsequently moving to Midland. Tom and Lisa most enjoyed traveling both in the United States and abroad. Meeting people and making new friends was one of his favorite pastimes. Cooking was another of his accomplishments. He was quite proud of many of his creations, and loved cooking them for others to try.

Tom is survived by his loving wife Lisa; brothers, Don Goforth and Mike Goforth; and sister, Cindy Tanton. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Renee Baggs and Cathy Vaughn.

Lisa would like to express her gratitude to all of their family, friends and co-workers who have been so supportive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Texas Tech Foundation Inc for the benefit of TTUHSC with proceeds to support scholarships for Physician Assistant students. Please send to PO Box 45025, Lubbock, TX. 79409.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Odessa American on July 31, 2019
