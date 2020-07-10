1/1
Tom Paul James Jr.
ODESSA - Tom Paul James, Jr. died peacefully on July 8, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on August 30, 1953 in Odessa, TX, the second child of Tom and Helen James. Tom was a gentle soul, content with whatever circumstances he experienced. He passionately followed football - Permian Panthers, UT Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys. He was an ardent fan of the Houston Astros and an avid collector of baseball cards. You may have met Tom in the 50 yard-line seats at Ratliff Stadium or in his work at Sears Roebuck, Kmart or behind the photo counter at the 42nd St Walgreens. His co-workers were a source of strength and friendship for Tom. Tom was fascinated with science, especially astronomy and geology. He got his start as a writer working for the student newspaper at Odessa College. He leaves behind his notebooks with unpublished stories, thoughts, and many jokes. His father's service in the Army Air Corp in WWII led him to many hours of board games and a deep interest in the heroic military campaigns of that conflict. Most of his life was lived with his parents. He was a constant comfort and support for them until their death. Tom is survived by his sister and brother in law, Phyllis and Steve Marshall of Odessa and brother and sister in law, Steve and Vivian James of Whitsett, NC. He will be remembered also by his nephews Jared Marshall and Taylor James, as well as niece Amanda Payne, mom of Tom's great-nieces Penelope, Helen, and Beatrix. Tom's family wants to thank Dr. Kelash Bajaj and the caring team at Texas Oncology, the chaplain, doctors and nurses of Medical Center Hospital, and Home Hospice who provided skilled and compassionate care for Tom in his last days. A private graveside service will be held Monday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will host a virtual visitation and memorial via Zoom on Tuesday, July 14 at 7:00 pm. To join the visitation, please email steve@goseelove.org for a link and password. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send the family condolences, please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.



Published in Odessa American on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
