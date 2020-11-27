1/1
Tom Williams Dashiell
1942 - 2020
ODESSA - Tom "Tommy" Williams Dashiell was born on September 19, 1942 in Long Beach California. He was born to Marjorie Dashiell (McKissick) and Harry Dashiell. He fell asleep in death at the age of 78 on November 6, 2020.

He married Barbara Ramsey in December 31, 1964 in Lynwood, California.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Terry Dashiell, and son in law Jared Bailey.

He is survived by his wife, two children Jeff Dashiell (wife Emily) and Deborah Bailey, and brother Darryl Dashiell (wife Sandy), nephew Aaron, two nieces Natalie and JoAnne, and all their wonderful children.

Tom enjoyed his childhood on his parent's poultry ranch in Tucson Arizona. In California, he worked in the data processing center at Rockwell International throughout the Apollo program and the building of the first space shuttle and then moved to West Texas to pursue working as a welder, machinist, and mechanic. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed working on his next invention in his garage. He also enjoyed classical music and occasional road trips.

Tom didn't see that falling asleep in death was the end of life since he had a firm conviction of there being a resurrection in the near future where all those in the memorial tombs will come out and enjoy the opportunity of having endless life with perfect health here on earth. This is the good news he enjoyed sharing with others for many decades. While he will be missed, he is in a safe place resting as if asleep waiting for our creator to fulfill his promises. He will be looking for all of us soon, ... just around the corner.

Memorial services have been postponed until a later date.



Published in Odessa American on Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 25, 2020
Deborah, I'm so sorry for your loss. I pray your pain will be replaced with many good memories. I love you.
Beverly McCord
Friend
November 24, 2020
My condolences to you Deborah an to your family. May he RIP. My prayers well be with you.
Rudy Ramirez
Friend
