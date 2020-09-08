1/1
Tomas Rivera Nieto
MIDLAND - Tomas Rivera Nieto, age 71, of Odessa, TX passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with Cancer. He was born on Monday, March 7, 1949 in Cuchillo Parado, Mexico to the late Apolinar Nieto and Natividad Rivera.

Those left to cherish his love and memories are his beloved wife of 47 years: Socorro Nieto of Odessa, TX; son: Tomas Nieto Jr. and wife Karina of San Angelo, TX; three daughters: Sandra Nieto of Abilene, TX and Patricia Nieto and Ruth Nieto, both of Greenwood, TX; two brothers: Erasmo Nieto and Apolinar (Polo) Nieto Jr.; two sisters: Teresa Gabaldon and Petra Rivera; as well as 10 grandchildren and 1 grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Apolinar Nieto and Natividad Rivera; brother: Jose Luis Nieto and sister: Eva Cabral.

Prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Iglesia de Poder y Restauracion. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel.



Published in Odessa American on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Iglesia de Poder y Resauracion
Funeral services provided by
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
West Odessa, TX 79764
432-381-9000
Memories & Condolences
