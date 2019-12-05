Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommy Duniphin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy Franklin Duniphin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tommy Franklin Duniphin Obituary
BIG SPRING, TEXAS - Tommy F. (Butch) Duniphin 71, of Odessa, departed this life Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Big Spring, Texas. Tommy was born February 27, 1948 in Wewoka, Oklahoma to Tommy R. and Francis Duniphin, eventually moving to Odessa, Texas. He was a veteran of Vietnam and served in the Army 1965-1967, honorably discharged and received National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. He also served in the National Guard in Alaska where he lived and worked in the Oilfield many years before returning to Odessa. He lived every day to its fullest and enjoyed everything this life had to offer. He was preceded in death by (mother) Bonnie Francis Duniphin, (father) Tommy R. Duniphin, (sister) Judy Ann Hambrice, (granddaughter) Cheyenne Duniphin.He is survived by sons: Tommy G. Duniphin (Diana), F. Scott Duniphin (Lindsay), daughters: Andre Duniphin-Marks (Frankie), CaSandra Deese (Jeff), brother: Jimmy Duniphin, grandchildren: Terra, Jessica, Alexis, Douglas, Amanda, Daemon, Dylan, Devalynn, Devon, Desmond, Sebastian, great grandchildren: Rylee, Leighton, Kayden, Isabella, Grayson, Ava, as well as all his nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all his family, friends and many acquaintances. Services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tommy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Download Now