BIG SPRING, TEXAS - Tommy F. (Butch) Duniphin 71, of Odessa, departed this life Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Big Spring, Texas. Tommy was born February 27, 1948 in Wewoka, Oklahoma to Tommy R. and Francis Duniphin, eventually moving to Odessa, Texas. He was a veteran of Vietnam and served in the Army 1965-1967, honorably discharged and received National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. He also served in the National Guard in Alaska where he lived and worked in the Oilfield many years before returning to Odessa. He lived every day to its fullest and enjoyed everything this life had to offer. He was preceded in death by (mother) Bonnie Francis Duniphin, (father) Tommy R. Duniphin, (sister) Judy Ann Hambrice, (granddaughter) Cheyenne Duniphin.He is survived by sons: Tommy G. Duniphin (Diana), F. Scott Duniphin (Lindsay), daughters: Andre Duniphin-Marks (Frankie), CaSandra Deese (Jeff), brother: Jimmy Duniphin, grandchildren: Terra, Jessica, Alexis, Douglas, Amanda, Daemon, Dylan, Devalynn, Devon, Desmond, Sebastian, great grandchildren: Rylee, Leighton, Kayden, Isabella, Grayson, Ava, as well as all his nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all his family, friends and many acquaintances. Services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 5, 2019