Tommy Gene Martin


1933 - 2019
Tommy Gene Martin Obituary
PERMIAN BASIN - Long-time Permian Basin resident Tommy Gene Martin passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. Tommy was born June 4, 1933 in Idalou, Texas to Clyde Columbus and Nellie Bess Jones, the middle child of five boys. He was graduated from Pampa High School in 1951 and pursued a thirty-nine-year career with the Gulf Oil Corporation/Chevron until his retirement in 1990. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Monahans and Second Baptist Church of Odessa. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Clyde Jr., Jimmy and Charles Ray, and his wife of 60 years, Mava Jo Blalock. He is survived by his brother Ronnie Martin and wife Ann of Amarillo; sister-in-law's Delores Washburn of Abilene and Linda Kay Martin of Denton; daughter Jan Marie Hammitt and husband Bill of Waco, son Steve and wife Ann of Waxahachie; four grandchildren Don Hammitt and wife Ashley of Round Rock, Kimberly Clark and husband J.D. of Hewitt, Roby Martin of Dallas and Audra Martin of Ayer, Massachusetts; and four great-grandchildren Witten, Lincoln and Lesta Hammitt, Mallory Clark along with numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or a .
Published in Odessa American on July 7, 2019
