ODESSA - Tommy Lynn Sandlin, 73, passed away October 24, 2019 in Odessa, Texas.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at Sunset Memorial Funeral Chapel on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Reverend Paul Thompson officiating. Burial will take place on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas.
Tommy Lynn Sandlin was born in Gonzales, TX to Sandy and Betty Sandlin on July 23, 1946. He attended school at Odessa High. Tommy owned several Bush's Chicken restaurants. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving under the U.S. Air Force from 1964 - 1967.
Tommy is preceded in death by his father, Sandy Sandlin; mother, Betty Jean Pearson; his brothers Michael Nesbit and Earl Nesbit and his son Michael Sandlin.
Those left to honor Tommy's life are his wife Gloria Sandlin, son, David Sandlin and his brother Keith Bush.
Pallbearers will be Chris Lane, Cody Lane, Devin Allen, Luis Moreno, Craig Bommersbauch, and Darrell Gerik.
In honor of Tommy, memorials can be made to Generations Adoptions, Waco, Texas.
Tommy's family would like to show special recognition to his best friends Steve Hardin, Duane Bommersbauch, and Misty Gerik (Area Manager) as well as David Littlewood and the staff at First National Bank of McGregor.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 27, 2019