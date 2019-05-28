|
|
ODESSA. - Tommy Wade McPherson "TK" to his old and dear friends, was born January 4, 1955 to Elvaleene and Jimmy McPherson in Wichita Falls, Texas. He graduated from OHS in 1973. He enjoyed racing of all kinds, especially drag racing. He leaves behind Shanna and two sons, Dylan and Devyn, two brothers, Mike and wife Joyce, and Jimmy, all of Odessa and numerous other family members. A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6 to 9pm at Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10am at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published in Odessa American on May 28, 2019