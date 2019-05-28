Odessa American Obituaries
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-0991
Tommy McPherson
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Garden
ODESSA. - Tommy Wade McPherson "TK" to his old and dear friends, was born January 4, 1955 to Elvaleene and Jimmy McPherson in Wichita Falls, Texas. He graduated from OHS in 1973. He enjoyed racing of all kinds, especially drag racing. He leaves behind Shanna and two sons, Dylan and Devyn, two brothers, Mike and wife Joyce, and Jimmy, all of Odessa and numerous other family members. A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6 to 9pm at Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10am at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published in Odessa American on May 28, 2019
