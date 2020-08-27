1/1
Toni Denise (Crawford) Jones
SAN ANGELO - "Toni Denise Jones (Crawford) left her earthly home on August 25, 2020, to be in the arms of her savior, Jesus Christ.

Toni was born October 30, 1955, to Henry & Ann Crawford. She was the oldest of four children and her siblings adored her. Toni graduated from Permian High in 1974. She spent most of her career in outside sales. She loved to cook, spend time with family & friends, and her cherished fur babies, Cha-Cha, Rowdy & Aspen. She was mother to Jeremy and Amber and her children were her world.

Toni is preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Ann Crawford, and several aunts & uncles. She is survived by daughter, Amber Shastid of Austin and son, Jeremy Shastid of San Angelo; brothers Mike Crawford/Charla, Larry Crawford/Sandy (all of Odessa); sister Shrea Moorhouse/Dee of Midland; aunt and best buddy, Pat Masse/Les of San Angelo; and many nieces & nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 27, 6:30-8:30 at 4 Maravilla Circle, Odessa.

Celebration of life will be Friday, August 28, 10:30am at Crossroads Fellowship, 6901 East State Hwy 191, Odessa, TX

The family is forever grateful to our precious angel we call Aunt Pat & all the many doctors and nurses that cared for Toni."

Published in Odessa American on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
(325) 224-2828
