ODESSA - Tony Aguinaga Perez, age 71, of Odessa, passed away on June 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



Rosary will be at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Burial will be announced at a later date.



Tony was born in Natalia, Texas to Cesaria and Geronimo Perez on April 29, 1948. He went to school in Odessa. He married Delia Perez on September 8, 1967 in Odessa. He worked in many different professions and the job he enjoyed most is a custodian for ECISD for the last 23 years.



Tony was an avid Denver Bronco fan and enjoyed being around his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching Game of Thrones.



He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Amador and Geronimo Jr. Perez.



Tony is survived in death by his wife of 51 years, Delia Perez and three sons Michael Perez (Corina Schuchil), Johnny Perez, Daniel Perez and wife Diane Perez; thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Margie Gomez and Cesario (Chayo) Mezney both of Colorado and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Jermey Perez, Jaden Perez, Johnny Perez II, Martin Larez, Jason Gaspar, Shaughn Gaspar.



The family would like to send a sincere thanks to West Texas Oncology and Medical Center Infusion, and especially to Dr. Borra and Dr. Ramanathan.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.