ODESSA - Tracy Alan Brown (Papa), 61, of Odessa, left this world to join Heaven's army on July 4, 2020. The world lost one of its brightest lights as Heaven gained an amazing angel.



Tracy was born in Long Beach, CA on March 13, 1959. He owned and operated K.B. Safe & Lock Co. for 41 years and was an incredibly skilled locksmith.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Owens, Jim Owens & Troy Brown; brother, Wayne Owens; sister-in-laws, JoAnn McCown and Wendy Tevdovich; and grandson, Trevor Brown.



He is survived by his wife, Carrie Brown; children, Travis Brown, Trina Brown, Brian Maceoghain-Capwell (and husband T.G.), Amanda Kreutzer (and husband Jerry) and Chelsea Owens; grandchildren, Laurelai Gillis, Isabella Gillis, and Kodi-Jo Kreutzer; ex-wife and best friend, Kathy Brown; siblings, Shelly Smith, Jackie Eaton, Lee Clark (and husband Kevin), Pam Whitmore, Val Loe (and husband Dub), and Bruce Wheeler (and wife Sonja); numerous nieces and nephews as well as countless friends and extended family.



To know Tracy was to love him and he certainly never met a stranger. Always full of hugs, smiles and kindness, he had the most wonderful sense of humor. He loved music, laughter and dancing. He was loyal, hard-working, and full of knowledge and talent in so many things. There was nothing he couldn't do, he never started anything he didn't finish, found anything broken he couldn't fix, or anything used he couldn't make beautiful again. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend that anyone could ever hope for. He lived his life by a live and let live policy, accepting and loving everyone for exactly who they were. Keeping love and laughter at the center of his life, even on the bad days, made him a joy to be around, no matter the circumstance. If the world was full of Tracy's there would be no more ugliness, hate, strife or judgement; the world would be a more beautiful place full of love, light and peace. He will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by everyone that knew him.



Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 1 - 9 PM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store