ODESSA - Tracy Lee Brown, 61, of Odessa, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Odessa. Memorial service will be held at at a later date, visitation 1pm -9pm July 9, 2020, at Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home. Family will be present 6pm-8pm for visitation. Arrangements are by Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home of Odessa.



