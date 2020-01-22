|
ODESSA, TEXAS - Tracy Lynn Free, 66, of Odessa, Texas, died Monday, January 20, 2020, in Odessa, Texas. Memorial service will be held at 1pm Friday January 24, 2020, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah`s Witness 1750 E. 87th st. Odessa, Texas. At the Request of the Free family they have opted for cremation services as the alternative means of burial for Mr. Tracy Free Mr. Burton Cole is officiating. Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa.
