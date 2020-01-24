|
|
ODESSA - It is with sad hearts that we share with you the passing of Tracy Lynn Free on January 20, 2020 in Odessa.
He was born on December 11, 1953 in San Antonio, Texas to Melvin and Juanita Free. He married Marilyn Kay Wallace on December 16, 1972 in Killeen, Texas.
He owned and operated Free Carpet Care for many years and for the last 15 years was a salesman for Wagner Supply.
He is survived by wife, Marilyn Free; Sons: Crispin Dion Free and wife Iona, Chantrey Shay Free, and Courtney Milo Free. Grandchildren: Skyylar Preston, Makayla Rose, Greyson Shannon. Uncle, Doyle Free and wife Marty, Aunt, Darlene White, Uncle, Wayne Crews and wife Pat, and Uncle, Leon Bahn. Sister-in-law, Jan Dowell, Brother-in-law, Robert Wallace and wife Rebecca. Cousin, Jaime Montelongo; As well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: Infant son, Shannon Dane Free, Parents, Mel and Jo Free, Brother, Larry Free, Sister, Marsha Villa, Father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert P. and Laverne Wallace, Brother-in-law, Tommy Dowell, and Brother-in-law, Lou Wallace.
For many years he was associated with the local congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, January 24 at 1:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1750 E. 87th, Odessa, TX.
We would like to thank all the friends and family for their comfort, support, and generosity during this difficult time.
Funeral services are entrusted to Martinez Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 24, 2020