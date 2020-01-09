|
|
MENTONE - Troy Allen Miller
Troy Allen Miller, age 24, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Mentone, TX. Troy was born on October 5, 1995 in Denver City, TX to James Ray Miller, Sr. and Virginia Aline Shadden.
Troy was a Sergeant at Arms for the Sons of American Legion. His favorite pastimes included fishing, camping, hunting, and playing golf. He had a special talent for making bonfires. Troy had a dog named Moses that he adored and always traveled with him. He was known as "Troy Boy" by all his friends; especially his best friend, Rocky Robertson. Troy will be dearly missed.
Troy is survived by his father: James Miller Sr. of Mentone, TX; mother: Virginia Shadden of Watts, OK; brother: James Miller Jr. of Seminole, TX; sisters: Bonnie Roberts and husband Ronald Hernandez of Laveen, AZ, and Cassie Young and husband David of Idaho Falls, ID; nieces: Taylor, Riley, Nichole, and Ava; nephews: Eli, Ethan, Rylen, and Cael; uncles: Gary Shadden of Monahans, TX, Guy Hash of Ft. Worth, TX, Steve Miller of Post, TX, Sam Hash of Ranger, TX, and Guin Miller of Lubbock, TX; and aunts: Karen Shadden of Westville, OK, Bunny Lynch of Ft. Worth, TX, Gaylene Denmon of Monahans, TX, Jennifer Beach of Crowley, TX, and Dana Fletcher of Wickett, TX.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at Kermit Hall in Kermit, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any veteran's charity.
Arrangements are entrusted to Family Services Funeral Parlor and condolences may be sent to the family at www.fs-fp.com.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 9, 2020