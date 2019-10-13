|
ODESSA - Uvaldo Martinez Lujan, 55, of Odessa, passed away October 6, 2019. Uvaldo or Valdo as most people called him was born in Marfa, Texas, and spent most of his life in Odessa. Valdo enjoyed cooking and working as a caterer. He was proceeded in death by his parents Frederico and Otilia Lujan; and his sister Grace Gomez. He is survived by his longtime partner Philip Waddill, and family members Raymond Lujan, Tony Lujan, and Slyvia McFall, Laura Valenzuela, Freddy Lujan, /Barbara Lujan, and Mary Ann Lujan. A visitation will be held on Sunday October 13, 2019 from 10:00am to 2:00pm with a Funeral Service starting at 2:00pm the same day both at Odessa Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 13, 2019