ODESSA - Val Wilcox, age 93, of Odessa, Texas passed on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Val was born in Hopkins County. Near Sulphur Springs, Texas. Val was a veteran serving his country from 1942 to 1946 stationed in the Philippines.
Val grew up as a Sharecropper only attending school through 8th grade: however he was a strong advocate for college education. He moved to Odessa in 1950 to begin his career in air conditioning and remained until his death.
Val was Preceded in death by his mother-Lessie Boles, brother-R Ray Wilcox, daughter-Valerie Wilcox, father- Ben Wilcox, brother-Trudo Wilcox, wife of 47 years-Doris Mae Breihan Wilcox until her death in 1996.
Val is survived by children Debbie Davis and her husband Bruce Davis, Conard Wilcox and his wife Teri Wilcox, Rachelle Grassi and her husband Bryan Grassi, and son Don Wilcox and his wife Holly Wilcox. He also leaves 8 grandchildren - Tony Davis, Christina Valderas, Daniel Davis, Matt Wilcox, Cody Franz, Ally Wilcox, Brayden Grassi, Zane Wilcox. His ancestry still continues with 7 great grandchildren- Hunter Davis, Devon Davis, Wayne Davis, Brode Davis, Trey Valderas, Trinity Valderas, Konnor Davis.
During Val's 50 year career in air conditioning, he had several faithful employees Lewis Cleveland, Paul Van Hoff, Sandy Ethridge, Armando Gonzalez, Tommy Christian and his son Conard Wilcox.
Val was a 50 year member of Lions Club. Val, deacon and elder, was a faithful member who helped established West Minister Presbyterian Church in Odessa.
Visitation Will be from 6 to 8 pm, on November 17, 2020 at Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home on 601 N. Alleghaney, Odessa, Texas79761
Extended Graveside service with Military Honors will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens November 18, 10am.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Odessa Lions Club or a charity of your choice
.