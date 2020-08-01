BROWNWOOD - Valorie Dianne (Johnston) Noe, 67 of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A come-and-go visitation from 2:00 to 4:00 PM will be held at the Austin Avenue Church of Christ, Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Valorie was born August 8, 1952 in Abilene, Texas to Bill and Betty Johnston. She graduated from Odessa Permian High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Abilene Christian University. Valorie married James "Jim" Noe on July 28, 1973 and began a life together that blessed them with 2 children.
Valorie was an incredibly detailed and active homemaker, fueled by her love for her family and any number of friends from all seasons of her life, past and present. You could count on her to be the one to keep in touch, whether through a thoughtful phone call, card or letter, celebrating every life event right along with you.
No matter if it was at their church congregation spanning from Hurst, TX to Durham, NC or Edmond, OK, Valorie made sure her and the family were deeply involved in teaching, VBS and volunteering to serve anytime the doors were open. Valorie was always involved in her kids lives and served as the Treasurer for the PTA, spending countless hours volunteering and contributing to Teacher Appreciation events at Edmond Memorial High School.
Valorie was also a hunter ... of a good deal and would go out of her way to save a dollar as way to help fund fun family vacations and stretch the family budget to ensure the family was taken care of.
Valorie is survived by her husband, Jim Noe of Brownwood; son, Matt and wife Andrea of Brownwood; daughter, Melissa and husband Eric Clay of Dallas; mother, Betty Johnston of Odessa; sister, Cara Lemmons of Odessa; and 5 grandchildren, Hayden and Carson Noe of Brownwood, James, Emily and Anna Clay of Dallas; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Valorie was preceded in death by her father, Bill Johnston and brother, Lyle Johnston.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Cherokee Home for Children: P.O. Box 295, Cherokee, TX 76832-9989
Condolences, tributes and memorials can be shared with the family at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net