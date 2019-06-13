MIDLAND - Veda Ann Ritchey-Combs left her earthly body to enter Heaven on June 9, 2019. Veda was born on May 16, 1937 in Lamesa, Texas. She attended and graduated from high school in Hobbs, New Mexico. In the early 1960's, Veda and her husband Jack Estes moved to Odessa, Texas, where they raised their two children.



She was a long-time member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Odessa and claimed volunteering and serving her community as her passion. She was very active in PTA and service to underprivileged children. Veda was also extremely passionate and dedicated to the humane treatment of animals, protection of their habitat, and had a deep love for all of her pets. Veda was very proud of and loved her children and grandchildren, her home, enjoyed decorating, touring model homes and open houses, and traveling.



In her later years, Veda lived an independent life at Manor Park in Midland, Texas.



Veda is survived by her daughter Tammy Brown and husband Max Brown and her son Steve Estes. Her four grandchildren include Chris Brown, Katie Ambriz and husband Willie Ambriz, Sam Brown and wife Stacey Brown, and Tori Estes. Her great-grandchildren include Baylor Brown and Lily Ambriz.



Veda's celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Rock Odessa Church, 4803 Plaza Blvd., Odessa, Texas 79762.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations or memorials be made to or to Hospice.



Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com. Published in Odessa American on June 13, 2019