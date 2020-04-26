|
|
ODESSA - Velda Joyce Gass, age 77, passed away in Odessa, TX on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born in Pecos, TX on Saturday, September 19, 1942 to the late E. J. And Minnie Shepard. Velda had a good work ethic. An entrepreneur, she was a licensed real estate agent and a beautician.
Velda was a good wife, mother, and grandma, who loved her family and had a close relationship with her sisters.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved sisters and their spouses: Faith and Kent Kennedy and Wanda and Garland Porter; and her brothers: Corky and Jesse Shepard.
Those left to cherish her love and memory are her husband: Leon Gass; son: Jason Gass and wife Shan; and grandchildren; Austin Gass, Christopher Head and Courtney Head.
Graveside services will be held at Twin Oaks Memorial Park in Artesia, NM on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel of Odessa and condolences may be sent to the family online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 26, 2020