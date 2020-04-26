Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acres West Funeral Chapel & Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79764
(432) 381-9000
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Twin Oaks Memorial Park
Artesia, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Velda Gass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velda Joyce Gass


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Velda Joyce Gass Obituary
ODESSA - Velda Joyce Gass, age 77, passed away in Odessa, TX on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born in Pecos, TX on Saturday, September 19, 1942 to the late E. J. And Minnie Shepard. Velda had a good work ethic. An entrepreneur, she was a licensed real estate agent and a beautician.

Velda was a good wife, mother, and grandma, who loved her family and had a close relationship with her sisters.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved sisters and their spouses: Faith and Kent Kennedy and Wanda and Garland Porter; and her brothers: Corky and Jesse Shepard.

Those left to cherish her love and memory are her husband: Leon Gass; son: Jason Gass and wife Shan; and grandchildren; Austin Gass, Christopher Head and Courtney Head.

Graveside services will be held at Twin Oaks Memorial Park in Artesia, NM on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel of Odessa and condolences may be sent to the family online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Velda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -