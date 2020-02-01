|
ODESSA - Velton Ray Harry, age 90, a long-time resident of Odessa, passed away on January 28, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Visitation will be Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Aubrey Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Mr. Harry was born in Seminole, Oklahoma to Lawrence and Georgia Harry on August 10, 1929. He married Nelda June Calfree on December 23, 1950 in San Angelo, Texas. He owned Target Enterprises in Odessa for 8 years. He was also a Senior Inspector for D&C Inspection Services for 10 years before retiring. He was a veteran of World War II in China and served in the United States Marines. He was a life-time member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Mr. Harry is preceded in death by his mother and father, Lawrence and Georgia Harry; his sisters, Sue Koen, Betty Feist and Barbara Smith and his son, Kenneth Ray Harry. He is survived by his wife Nelda June Harry; his children, Alan and Joy Harry, Daniel and Cathy Harry and daughter, Deborah and Ron Zonenblik; his sisters, Kay Feist and Joy Harlan; grandchildren, Charise, Ryan, Emily, Bryan, Tonya, Colin, Hilary and Amanda; great grandchildren, Braedon, Coleson, Kamdyn, Caleb, Riley, Callie and Mason. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 1, 2020