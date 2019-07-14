ODESSA - In our Heavenly Kingdom and in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, is to be found our beloved daughter, sister, mother and friend, Veronica Ann Garza. Surrounded by her loving family and friends, Veronica passed away suddenly Thursday 11, 2019 in Odessa, TX.



She is preceded in death by her grandparents Hilario Ramos, Aurora Ramos, Cresencio Anchondo and Amelia Anchondo. She is survived by her two children Alynna and Javan Garza, father of her children Fernando Garza, sister Cindy Hernandez, brother in law Raul Hernandez, niece Nikki Aranda and nephew Boy Hernandez.



Veronica was born August 14, 1980 in Odessa, TX to Lupe and Chris Anchondo. She grew up to be a lifelong resident in the community of Odessa, TX. Veronica was a caring person who always put others before her. Family was the number one thing for her in her life and she was the one number thing for her family. She had a smile that always lit up the room. She lived through her beloved children. Her presence will forever be felt through all of us.



A message from her daughter Alynna Garza: You were a diamond in the rough Mom, Veronica. I may have lost you at a young age and you left me with terror but I'll do my best to live for you. I know we had our disagreements, but you were still my #1 woman. You will see me graduate. I'm going to put the song "hey look ma I made it," and I'm going to paint you too. I will do a portrait of you and it's going to be my best one piece yet, just wait and see.



A message from her son Javan Garza: "We should not focus on the past or we will not live in the present. Correctly we live under Gods rules and let it be in Jesus Christ."



We the Anchondo family with a heartfelt embrace would like to take this time and express our utmost sincere gratitude to each and everyone of you for all your prayers, floral, food offerings and especially your presence with us during these most difficult and trying times, special thanks to Laura Franco during all these hard times of need may God bless you all abundantly.



Pallbearers will be: David Solis, Luis Solis, Jr Solis, Manual Bernal, Boy Hernandez, Rocky Garza and Juan Garza.



A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m on Sunday July 14, 2019 at Odessa Funeral Home. Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m Monday July 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery Rosehill Section. Services by Odessa Funeral Home. Published in Odessa American on July 14, 2019