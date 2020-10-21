ODESSA - On Saturday, October 17, 2020, the Heavenly gates opened and Veronica Lopez, 39, was reunited with her "Angel Baby."Veronica married Joe Abraham Rodriguez, Sr. in January of 2003. She was a loving wife, mother and aunt. She enjoyed listening to music, watching some television, baking, cooking, and gave her time to others through volunteering to teach during vacation Bible school. She was a member of the Tranquilo Car Club. Veronica loved family vacations and her two sons were the loves of her life.Veronica is survived by her husband, Joe Abraham Rodriguez, Sr.; son, Joe Abraham Rodriguez, Jr.; parents, Corina Leyva and Jose Lopez; brother, Ricardo Lopez; sister, Andrea Wall; and many nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her son, Angel Jesus Rodriguez (Angel Baby).Visitation will be Wednesday, October 21st from 5-9 PM and Thursday, October 22nd from 9 AM-9 PM at Odessa Funeral Home. The Rosary will be recited Thursday evening at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 23rd at 1 PM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Woodruff officiating, followed by burial at Ector County Cemetery. Robert Ray Rodriguez, Noah Sanchez, John Sanchez, Jr. Rodriguez, Ricardo Lopez and Hector Anaya will serve as pallbearers."God saw you getting weary. He did what He thought best. He put his arms around you and said, come and rest. He opened up His golden gates on that heartbreaking day, and with His arms around you, you gently slipped away. It broke our hearts to lose you. You did not go alone. A part of us went with you, the day God called you home."