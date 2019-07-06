ODESSA - Vicki Denise Felkins, age 52, passed away at her home in Odessa on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born Tuesday, January 24, 1967 in Odessa to the late Luther McKinley and Reba Miller. She married Louis Felkins on April 10, 2009 in Odessa. Vicki was a jack of all trades and had worked as a cook and caretaker.



Those left to cherish her love and memory are her husband: Louis Felkins of Odessa; daughters: Victoria Hildebrand and husband Collin of Grand Junction, CO, Reba Manning and husband Justin of Odessa, Leanna Greer and husband Caleb of Odessa, and Erica Montoya and partner Gerry of San Antonio; step-daughters: Misty Hernandez and husband Mikey, Patty Villanueva and husband Alex, and Amber Gray and husband Oliver, all of Odessa; brothers: Charles DeWayne Bryant, Rodney McKinley, Terry McKinley and Donald McKinley, all of Odessa; and loved all of her grandchildren.



Her parents precede her in death.



The family will gather to celebrate her life and share memories on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Acres West 24 Hour Chapel from 2:00 to 6:00 pm.



Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com. Published in Odessa American on July 6, 2019