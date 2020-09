ODESSA - Vicky Joyce Vaughn, 61, of Odessa, died Monday, September 21, 2020, in Odessa. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday September 26, 2020, at New Dawn Fellowship, 2110 E. 10th Street, Odessa, TX. Visitation at the funeral home is Friday evening from 5 to 7 pm. Bro. William Dero Vaughn is officiating. Arrangements are by Acres West Funeral Chapel of Odessa.



