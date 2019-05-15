FORNEY - Vicky Sloan Garrett Austin Obituary



Vicky Sloan Garrett Austin of Midland, Texas passed away Friday May 10, 2019 at Baylor Hospital in Dallas, Texas.



Vicky was born January 1, 1952 to Bud and Dorothy Sloan in Odessa, TX and was the 1st baby of 1952. Being first was a goal she strived to achieve for the rest of her life. Vicky grew up in Odessa and graduated from Permian High School. She obtained her realtor and broker license while living in Kermit, TX. and has been actively involved in real estate since 1981 in Midland. To say that she was competitive would be an understatement! She was "full speed ahead" no matter what she was doing. Vicky was excellent at staging a property and working for her clients to get the best deal.



Vicky had a love for flowers and plants. Her favorite hobby was working in her yard with her plants. When not gardening or selling homes, Vicky's other hobby was going to estate and garage sales. She was a skilled bargain hunter and her finds were eloquently displayed throughout her house. Decorating for the holidays was another one of her joys in life. She had many decorations and themes to choose from in her storage unit and was more excited about the upcoming holidays than most kids. One of her favorites was dressing up as a witch during Halloween to greet the Trick or Treaters.



In recent years she found another passion of helping homeless women and children. She and her husband Alan Austin, set up The Genesis Center as a ministry to assist this population in the Midland area who were in need.



With all of her accomplishments in her real estate business and assisting with Alan's ministry, nothing gave her more pride than her son and grandsons. Of the many titles and awards that she received, her most prized were those awarded to her by God, of Mother and Grandmother. Gigi as she is called was always ready for a good time. From nerf gun fights to jumping in the lake with her clothes to ride a water raft being pulled by a boat, Gigi kept them entertained. Her spontaneous laugh, twinkling eyes and strong spirit will be missed by many.



Vicky is preceded in death by her father, Bud Sloan and brother, Harold Sloan. She is survived by her mother Dorothy Sloan of Midland, her husband Alan Austin of Forney, TX, son Judd Garrett, wife Noel, and grandsons Sloan and Smith Garrett of Ft Worth, TX. Her sister Pam Godfrey and brother in law Jim Godfrey of Washington, DC. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.



Services will be at The Genesis Center 2675 N State Hwy 34 Kaufman, TX 75142 at 10:00AM on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Kaufman, TX. A Celebration of Life will be held at Midland Country Club, Midland TX from 1:00PM - 3:00PM Saturday May 18, 2019.



Arrangements are under New Hope Funeral Home 500 E Hwy 80 Sunnyvale, TX 75782



(972) 226-2111



Memorial contributions may be made to The Genesis Center (972) 932-4351 Published in Odessa American on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary