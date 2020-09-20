ODESSA - Victor R. Gonzales, 73, of Odessa was called home by our Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born on October 13, 1946 in Bakersfield, CA to Elizabeth Gonzales. He grew up in Alpine with his grandparents, Andres & Augustina Gonzales. He attended Centennial School and Alpine High School. While in high school, Victor played the trombone in the Alpine High School Marching Band.He enlisted in the Marine Corps after graduation from Alpine High School and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA. He was honorably discharged from armed service on May 8, 1974.After his service in CA, he lived primarily in Odessa. He attended Odessa College and Sul Ross State University where he majored in English Literature. He trained in the culinary arts and held various positions as a cook before changing his profession. He moved on to become a professional contract painter, working with several construction companies throughout West Texas. His hobbies included reading and working crossword puzzles. He enjoyed dancing and listening to Tejano and country western music. His favorite shows were the old western cowboys movies. He was a die hard Dallas Cowboys fan.Victor is survived by his aunts, Juanita Silva of Odessa and Mandy Galindo of Union City, CA; brothers, Stanley Echavarria, Andrew Orosco, and John Rodriguez; sisters, Maria Alvarez, Sylvia Harman, Novella Rosales, and Rita Herrera; and numerous grandnieces and nephews that he adored and that adored him.Victor was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Gonzales; brother, Carlos Manuel Orosco; grandparents, Andres and Augustina Gonzales; and several uncles.Visitation will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 10 AM - 1 PM at Frank Wilson Funeral Directors. The Rosary will be recited at 1:30 PM at St. Mary's Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2 PM with Fr. Bernard Getigan officiating. Graveside services with military honors will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11 AM at Holy Angels Cemetery in Alpine with Fr. Pablo Matta officiating. Aaron Gonzales, Andrew Gonzales, Billy Gonzales, Joey Gonzales, Gilbert Marquez, Mario "Moe" Marquez, and Rene Ruiz will serve as pallbearers. Frank Gonzales, Fidel Marquez, Marcos Garcia and Steve Garcia are honorary pallbearers.The family of Victor R. Gonzales would like to thank family and friends for their prayers, love and support during this sad and difficult time. Thank you also for the floral offerings, food and courtesies extended to us."Dios nos da amor, pero solo nos empresta aquin amamos."