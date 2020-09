ODESSA - Victor R. Gonzales, 73, of Odessa, died Monday, September 14, 2020, in Odessa. Mass will be celebrated at 2 PM on Monday, September 21, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Graveside service will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11 AM at Holy Angels Cemetery in Alpine. Arrangements are by Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors of Odessa.



