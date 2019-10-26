Odessa American Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Odessa Funeral Home
1700 North Jackson
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 334-6812
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Delk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Taylor Delk


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Taylor Delk Obituary
ODESSA - Vincent Taylor Delk, age 48, Odessa, TX passed away October 21, 2019. He was born on July 7, 1971 in Ft. Worth, TX, to Victor Silas and Judy Taylor Delk. His family later moved to Sunset, TX, where he graduated from Eastern High School in 1989. He enjoyed his livelihood as a mechanic and was an avid fisherman. He was preceded in death by his father and maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Judy Taylor Delk, of Butler, OK, daughter, Justine Pierce Compton of Arlington, TX, sister, Tina Marie Delk-Beadles of Ft. Worth, TX, her husband Jody Beadles of Big Sandy, TX, nephew, Nicholas Dale Beadles of Big Sandy, TX, aunts & uncles, Adam and Ann Praisnar of Midland, TX, Forest and Cathy Taylor of Decatur, TX and two dear friends, Laurie Ann DeBoggio and Leon Fisher of Odessa, TX, along with many other friends. A private ceremony to celebrate his life will at a later date.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Odessa Funeral Home
Download Now